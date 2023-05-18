Silvestre Dangond and Elder Dayán, winners of the Nuestra Tierra Awards

Silvestre Dangond was chosen as the Best Vallenato Artist and Elder Dayán and Lucas Dangond won The Best Vallenato Song with ‘Modo Avión’ in the 12th edition of the Nuestra Tierra Awards.

The gala ceremony was held last night at the Jorge Eliécer Gaitán theater in Bogotá where 28 categories of the most outstanding Colombian music were awarded.

The artists Ana del Castillo, Rafa Pérez and Orlando Liñán attended the event with a triumphant entrance on the red carpet.

Elder Dayán expressed on his Instagram account: “Thank God for so many blessings and for accompanying us in our projects. Today at the Nuestra Tierra Awards we are winners again of the Best Vallenato Song category with ‘Modo Avión’”.

ANA DEL CASTILLO STOLE ALL EYES

The Sexy Bombshell of Vallenato, Ana del Castillo, stole all eyes upon her arrival on the red carpet of the Nuestra Tierra Awards.

The national entertainment media approached the vallenato singing star who dazzled with her beautiful dress, with a hood and sensual neckline; her charisma, simplicity and that spark that she has to answer all kinds of questions.

Ana del Castillo represented the female vallenato at the height in that gala night where 28 categories of the best of Colombian music were awarded.

Even the Nokia pass was made by other artists showing that effectiveness that Ana del Castillo’s inventions have.

