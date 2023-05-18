Conference League: Basel-Fiorentina 0-0 LIVE and PHOTO – Football

news-txt”>

Basel-Fiorentina 0-0 THE PHOTOS for the second leg of the Europa League. In the first leg, the Swiss defeated the Franchi 2-1. The other semifinal sees the Dutch of Alkmar Zaanstreek face off against the English of West Ham. The first leg ended 1-2 for West Ham.

The Spaniard Josè Maria Sanchez is the referee designated by UEFA for Basel-Fiorentina. Compatriots assistants Raúl Cabañero and Iñigo Prieto; fourth official Cesar Soto Grado, to Var Ricardo de Burgos (avar José Luis Munuera).