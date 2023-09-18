‘Single men and women, come’… Seongnam City’s last ‘Solomon’s Choice’ of the year :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

4th round, 30 men and women each, 5th round, 50 men and women each.

[성남=뉴시스] The 2nd selection event of Seongnam City’s SOLO MON was held at Gravity Hotel Seoul Pangyo on July 9th.

[성남=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Jeong-hoon = Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do is recruiting 160 participants for the 4th and 5th events of ‘Solomon’s Choice’, a meeting place for single men and women, from the 25th to October 13th.

The 4th event will be held on Jebu Island on October 28th under the theme of ‘Autumn Sea Picnic’, and 60 people (30 men and 30 women each) can apply to participate.

The 5th event will be held on November 19th at the Militopia Hotel in Wirye under the theme of ‘An Early Christmas Party’ and 100 people (50 men and 50 women each) will participate.

On each event day, the city conducts relationship coaching, meal times, one-on-one conversations in turns, couple games, personal appeal time, and thumb matching to help people find their relationship.

This event is open to single men and women (including self-employed and freelancers) born between 1997 and 1985 (ages 27 to 39) whose resident registration is in Seongnam or who work at a local company.

To participate, visit the Seongnam City website (Citizen Participation → Online Application → Select Solo Mon) and send online the application form and supporting documents such as employment certificate and resident registration copy. You can also apply by visiting the Women’s Family and Low Birth Rate Response Team on the 6th floor of the West Building of Seongnam City Hall.

If there are many applicants, event participants are selected by lottery. Solomon’s selection event was held with great interest from unmarried young men and women, showing a high competition rate every time applications were accepted.

Previously, when applying for participants for the 1st (5.22~6.14) and 2nd (~6.21) events, a total of 200 people (100 men and 100 women) were recruited, and 1,188 people (802 men and 386 women) flocked to the event, with an average of 6 to 1. The competition rate was recorded.

At the time of application for participants for the 3rd event to be held at the Tap Public Pangyo branch on September 23 (August 28 ~ September 8), 509 people (341 men, 168 women) applied for a total of 100 people (50 men and 50 women), which is an average. It showed a competition rate of 5 to 1.

The matching rate was also high, with 39 couples (15 in the first and 24 in the second) out of 100 male and female couples in the first and second events.

A city official said, “This is the last application process of the year to find a relationship with each other,” and added, “We ask for your interest and participation so as not to miss the opportunity to select Solomon.”

