Sinti and Roma memorial damaged in Berlin

The memorial to the Sinti and Roma of Europe who were murdered under National Socialism in Berlin has been damaged. After the incident on Wednesday afternoon, a 34-year-old man who was initially arrested was being investigated, the police said in Berlin on Thursday. He is said to have hit the glass monument with a barbell and a weight plate attached to it, damaging it. The alleged crime tool was confiscated. After establishing his identity, the man received a dismissal. State security is investigating the damage to property.