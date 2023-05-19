FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the final

Europa League specialist FC Sevilla is reaching for his seventh title win in his favorite competition.

In the semi-finals duel with Juventus Turin after the 1-1 in the first leg at the Italian record champions, the Spaniards advanced to the final on May 31 in Budapest with a 2-1 (1-1, 0-0) after extra time.

Opponent in the game for the successor to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is Bayer Leverkusen’s semi-final conqueror AS Roma.

In Seville, Dusan Vlahovic gave the guests from the Apennines, who are still waiting for their first European Cup success since the Champions League triumph 27 years ago, the lead 20 minutes after the break.

However, Suso forced the Andalusian hosts into extra time just seven minutes later, in which Erik Lamela’s winning goal (95′) meant their fifth appearance in a Europa League final in ten years.