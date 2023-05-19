Home » FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the final
Sports

FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the final

by admin
FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the final

Europa League specialist FC Sevilla is reaching for his seventh title win in his favorite competition.

In the semi-finals duel with Juventus Turin after the 1-1 in the first leg at the Italian record champions, the Spaniards advanced to the final on May 31 in Budapest with a 2-1 (1-1, 0-0) after extra time.

Opponent in the game for the successor to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is Bayer Leverkusen’s semi-final conqueror AS Roma.

In Seville, Dusan Vlahovic gave the guests from the Apennines, who are still waiting for their first European Cup success since the Champions League triumph 27 years ago, the lead 20 minutes after the break.

However, Suso forced the Andalusian hosts into extra time just seven minutes later, in which Erik Lamela’s winning goal (95′) meant their fifth appearance in a Europa League final in ten years.

See also  SME6-2 Jinhai Greening Li Tianxin scored a goal_TOM Sports

You may also like

From Parma Calcio 100 thousand euros to “Aid...

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roland-Garros for the first...

Simona Halep: Two-time Grand Slam champion charged with...

Another lawsuit is aimed at both Juventus and...

Advances and postponements of Serie A to the...

Real looks to the uncertain future

With Kyler Murray out with ACL injury, what’s...

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy