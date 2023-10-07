Six other inmates involved in the crime of Fernando Villavicencio are placed in safekeeping

Six inmates involved in the crime of Fernando Villavicencio were taken from the prison where they were held.

Four of these people were transferred from the Cotopaxi prison to other prisons.

All of this occurred under a strict security operation on the afternoon of this Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Two other prisoners arrested in this same case were also changed prisons, the national government confirmed.

Laura C., someone involved in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, which occurred on August 9, in Quito, remained in the Cotopaxi prison.

She and three other inmates arrested for the same reason were apparently transferred to Quito.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) has not reported anything on the subject.

This comes after this Friday, October 6, six inmates detained for the Villavicencio crime were found dead in the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil.

The SNAI has also not given details of how the deaths of the six inmates occurred.

According to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, the inmates were found hanged in said prison.

All were of Colombian nationality and were identified as John Gregore R., Andrés Manuel M., Adey Fernando G., Camilo Andrés R., Jules Osmin C. and José Neyder L.

The six should have been transferred to a more secure prison, there was already a court order in this regard, but this was not complied with by the SNAI, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The same Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will investigate this action to determine who did not comply with the court order.

On the morning of this Saturday, October 7, another person linked to this case was found dead in the El Inca prison, in Quito.

The victim was identified as José M.

This Saturday the National Government also announced several measures that have been taken after the urgent meeting of the National Security Council.

A statement of the decisions taken was issued through different official Government accounts.

