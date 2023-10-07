October Tide – The Cancer Pledge

In recent years the musical omens have shifted October Tide more and more. Doom slowly but surely faded into the background while melodic death metal took over. Mastermind Fredrik Norrman sets exactly this mission for the latest prank and is based on the records that he grew up with in the late 80s and early 90s. „The Cancer Pledge“ This makes it even more deadly.

Powerful drum volleys pave the way for “Tapestry Of Our End,” whose melodic malevolence is entertaining. Alexander Högbom’s hoarse nagging cuts through the bones, hints of doom can only be found sporadically when the tempo is slowed down a bit and gives way to dense carpets of sound. The intensive undertaking is entertaining, constantly swaying back and forth, but at the same time it underlines the much harsher approach. This is also what the title song does, whose bitter sweetness is of course reminiscent of the beginnings, while the unmistakable malice quotes the Gothenburg School.

“Blodfattig”, on the other hand, rattles through with astonishing aggressiveness, which is rare even on October Tide in this form. Poison and gall explore the darkest realms, the rattling drums even flirt a bit with blackened death – another exciting, familiar and yet fresh facet. “Breathe The Water” also has this kind of malice, but slows down the tempo a little further. Monolithic appearance suits the Northern Lights very well, pulls up massive walls and reveals old Death Doom qualities. “Peaceful, Quiet, Safe” also attempts this at times, only to rattle through with black metal fury every now and then – an astonishing, winding game of contrasts and moods.

October Tide does this small, but definitely extremely fine, fresh cell treatment very well. Instead of overturning everything, they continue on their path logically, even though the subtle Doom elements continue to lose relevance. The classic death-doom mix, although used less often, still works great. “The Cancer Pledge” is still a lot of fun because the original understanding of Death Metal – sometimes more melodic, sometimes deep black – is audibly present and is used more than skillfully. The rancid progress with recourse is working and shows the Swedes once again in impressive form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 6th, 2023

Available via: Agonia Records

Website: octobertide.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/octobertideband

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

