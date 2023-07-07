Home » Slow growth in NAND demand
Slow growth in NAND demand

Phison (8299) announced its June operating results on the 7th, with consolidated revenue of 3.438 billion yuan, a monthly increase of 7.38% and an annual decrease of 34.94%. Since the beginning of this year, the cumulative revenue until June has reached 20.085 billion yuan, an annual decrease of 39.85%, and the demand has slowly increased.

Phison CEO Pan Jiancheng pointed out that due to the timing entering the traditional third-quarter stocking season and the relatively low price of NAND, the demand for NAND storage modules has been slowly increasing recently, including customers gradually importing large-capacity storage module products; Part of it is also reflected in Phison’s bit growth in June, with an annual growth rate of about 36%.

Pan Jiancheng pointed out that since the second quarter, NAND original factories have released signals of gradual price increases, including starting new orders to increase prices in July (or renegotiating prices for existing orders), which means that the pressure on NAND original factories to bear losses continues to expand; As for whether it can lead to a market reversal, it still depends on the overall demand and market acceptance.

In addition, there have been urgent orders for some NAND control chips recently, and even some orders have been in short supply, indicating that the market is showing signs of recovery.

