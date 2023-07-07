Home » Community mothers protested for lack of payment
News

Community mothers protested for lack of payment

by admin
Community mothers protested for lack of payment

Community mothers earn half the minimum wage and around 300 women are affected.

From the early hours of this Friday, a large group of community mothers met in the Av Libertador neighborhood, in Santa Marta to claim for the cancellation of their fees that the company has not yet complied with reflecting the payment and for this reason, according to them, their labor rights would be violated.

Also read: Health school for social and community leaders arrives in Taganga

“They don’t want to pay us our salary and much less the bonuses for the month of June, every month is the same, we are tired of fighting with our chief operator since we always find ourselves arguing to get paid, the contractor Luis Gabriel Arregocés Solano, They have not given us the guarantees, in addition to having delayed social security ” explained one of those affected by the situation.

See also  The "Hundred Days Action" of Baoshan Public Security has achieved remarkable results in stages

You may also like

The 19 workers kidnapped in Catatumbo are released

New heat wave, Sunday orange dot in 9...

Statement that will increase the US-Russia crisis! Biden...

Attention! The former governor of Cesar, Lucas Gnecco,...

The assault of Yan Pei-Ming’s cyclopean stories –...

UFOA B U-20: Nigeria forfeit a perfect scenario...

The Three Major Problems in Data Security: Qi...

‘Climate change is in your hands’, start event...

Mediterranean University – Articles – Catanzaro

Encouraging developments in the Togolese economy – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy