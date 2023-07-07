Community mothers protested for lack of payment

Community mothers earn half the minimum wage and around 300 women are affected.

From the early hours of this Friday, a large group of community mothers met in the Av Libertador neighborhood, in Santa Marta to claim for the cancellation of their fees that the company has not yet complied with reflecting the payment and for this reason, according to them, their labor rights would be violated.

“They don’t want to pay us our salary and much less the bonuses for the month of June, every month is the same, we are tired of fighting with our chief operator since we always find ourselves arguing to get paid, the contractor Luis Gabriel Arregocés Solano, They have not given us the guarantees, in addition to having delayed social security ” explained one of those affected by the situation.

