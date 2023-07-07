Killed Rebellin then “erased the tracks with saliva”

The German truck driver Wolfgang Rieke will be extradited to Italy on charges of vehicular homicide and hit and miss. The prosecutor: “No sign of remorse”

AND remained near the corpse for long minutescaring only about erase its tracks with saliva, a behavior that displays “an astonishing absence of any signs of remorse”. The Vicenza prosecutor Hans Roderich Blattner reconstructed in the investigation papers the death of Davide Rebellin. The former cycling champion passed away on November 30, 2022 at the age of 51 due to a car accident. His alleged killer, German truck driver Wolfgang Rieke, he will be extradited to Italy on charges of vehicular homicide and hit and miss.

A man “entirely insensitive to any form of scruple”

To impress are some details reported by the magistrate and recorded by the video cameras present at the site of the impact. “After passing his hand over his mouth – writes Blattner – he rubbed it twice against the bumper, in theobjective of eliminating the traces deriving from the collision with the cyclist“. Rieke’s coolness is striking: he reaches for the remains of the bicycle and approaches the body to suppress evidence of its presence, only to then leave again “at high speed” following secondary roads to avoid the controls. A man, the prosecutor branded him, “completely insensitive to any form of scruple”.

The appeal and the hearing set for 14 July

In recent days, the defender of the truck driver, Andrea Nardin, had appealed to the Venice Court of Review asking that the precautionary measure against him be canceled or replaced with house arrest. The hearing is set for July 14. He is available to collaborate with the authorities – says the lawyer – and has no intention of escaping the judicial process. In these eight months he has always stayed at home in Germany and is no longer a truck driver but has been assigned to office duties.

Rebellin’s widow: “Terribly vile and regretless reaction”

For Françoise Marie, widow of Rebellin, the judicial journey “will still be long but the important thing is that the person who killed her husband, remaining to watch immediately after the tragedy without calling for helpfleeing and having never expressed a single word of apology and remorse, is arrested and judged for what she has done”. Rieke has to pay without discounts. “It is right that he is confronted with his actions: a dramatic accident can happen , but his reaction, terribly cowardly and without regrets – underlines the woman – is not that of a man”.

