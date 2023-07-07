Dragan Milanović Akvana Novoteks | Info

The member of the Party of Democratic Progress (PDP) in the Assembly of the city of Banjaluka claims that the city company “Akvana” will not be deprived of its land after the company “Novoteks” initiated execution in the process of compulsory collection of the million debt that “Akvana” has.

“No one will take over the land. What is the reason for such stories from the government and from the opposition and from certain media? Only if the goal is to say later when everything is over: here we barely saved it, that we didn’t really react and expose the intentions and they said in time, Novoteks would take over,” wrote Milanović in reaction.

He says that the loan for which the councilors made a decision a few days ago has not yet been realized, and that the creditor (“Novoteks”) has initiated a proposal for enforcement “even though he knows it will be paid.”

“As those who write also know. An objection can be made to this proposal for execution within eight days. Which was done. The court will act on the objection. There are other legal remedies. The country would be in danger if the City missed everything legal remedies and would neither pay anything nor react even then in a year or two. As soon as the decision is certified and the loan is realized and the rest of the debt is paid according to the judgment, the proposal for enforcement is null and void. After all, if anyone needs the truth,” concluded Milanović.

