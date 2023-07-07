Poland: possible rate cut in September

The Governor of the Central Bank of Poland, Adam Glapinski, made a statement during a press conference in Warsaw, announcing a potential cut in the key interest rate. In his words, the 25 basis point cut could come as early as September.

The Monetary Policy Council intends to gradually reduce the main rate, which has remained at 6.75% for almost a year. This decision will only be implemented if inflation slows to less than 10% and if officials have reason to believe it could decelerate further, Glapinski added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

