Lazio is leading the way for vaccination against monkeypox, which the World Health Organization has classified as a “global health emergency” since 23 July. On Monday 8, the first administrations in Italy began at the “Spallanzani” Institute in Rome. In the next few days, immunizations will also be started in the other three Regions indicated as priority for the number of infections, namely Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.

For people at greater risk

In accordance with the circular of the Ministry of Health of last August 5, the vaccination is not of a mass character but is aimed at people at greater risk of infection with the Monkeypox virus, such as gay, transgender, bisexual people and other men who have sexual intercourse. with men, who meet a number of risk criteria, and laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus.

The distribution of doses

The vaccine is JYNNEOS (MVA-BN), an anti-smallpox vaccine based on live, modified, non-replicating Ankara virus, approved by EMA for the prophylaxis of monkeypox. According to the ministry’s plan, 1,200 doses have been delivered to the Lazio Region. In these two days, more than 600 spontaneous booking requests have already been received by “Spallanzani” and about 200 are already in appointment for vaccination. On the other hand, the administration in Lombardy will start on Thursday, and there are about 2 thousand doses destined for the Region. In Veneto, where immunization will start in the next few days, the first 400 doses arrived last Friday and a second distribution will follow. Soon the start of the campaign also in Emilia Romagna.

See also  Guspini, armed robbery in a tobacco shop

Vaia: immediately close this game

In Lazio, underlined the director general of the “Spallanzani” of Rome, Francesco Vaia, “there was a great deal of participation and this means that people have understood the validity of the vaccine tool”. Then, from the expert, a reassuring message: “Let’s reiterate it, it is not a serious disease but it is better to immediately close this game and ensure – he said – that it cannot be extended to the rest of the population”. Vaccination is “a crucial weapon, which could allow the circulation of this virus to be interrupted” also according to Massimo Andreoni, full professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, but the number of doses currently destined for Italy and equal to just over 5 thousand, he warns, “it is probably insufficient considering that 2 administrations must be made”. For this, is the expert’s warning, “we must be ready to solicit the planned further doses from Europe and extend the use of the vaccine to other Italian regions in addition to the four currently indicated”.

Lancet study, resistance over time

Meanwhile, the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases has published a work by researchers from Spallanzani who have verified that the monkeypox virus “remains in the sperm for a long time”, up to about 20 days from the onset of symptoms. This demonstrates the nature of a sexually transmitted disease. And a common appeal to the editors of scientific journals comes from scientists all over the world, ranging from experts from the White House’s Office for Science and Technology Policy to scientific advisors to the European Commission, passing through the scientific leaders of 20 countries: for to face the monkeypox emergency, they say, all available scientific data and studies must be made public and freely accessible, as has been done for Covid.

