Smart Eye’s Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company

Smart Eye’s CFO, Martin Bjuve, leaves the company.

Gothenburg, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FROM:SE9) Smart Eye AB, the leading provider of Human Insight AI, announces that Martin Bjuve has resigned

from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue a new opportunity. Martin Bjuve, who has been Smart Eye’s CFO since November 2022, will leave his position on April 25, 2023.

The process for recruitment of a new permanent CFO is ongoing. In the meantime, Marina Drazic, Group Financial Controller of Smart Eye, will be acting as the company’s interim CFO.