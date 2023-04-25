Home » Smart Eye’s Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company
Smart Eye’s Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company

by admin
Smart Eye’s Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company

Smart Eye’s CFO, Martin Bjuve, leaves the company.GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Smart Eye AB, the leading provider of Human Insight AI, announces that Martin Bjuve has resigned from his position as …

Smart Eye’s CFO, Martin Bjuve, leaves the company.

Gothenburg, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FROM:SE9) Smart Eye AB, the leading provider of Human Insight AI, announces that Martin Bjuve has resigned
from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue a new opportunity. Martin Bjuve, who has been Smart Eye’s CFO since November 2022, will leave his position on April 25, 2023.

The process for recruitment of a new permanent CFO is ongoing. In the meantime, Marina Drazic, Group Financial Controller of Smart Eye, will be acting as the company’s interim CFO.

