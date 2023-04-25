If you are over 60 these 7 foods are to be avoided: they are bad for the brain

Beyond a certain age you can no longer eat certain things. These 7 foods are to avoid for those over 60. Here are which foods to eliminate from your diet.

You’re not getting any younger and it’s time to take better care of your brain. The brain is a complex organ that requires nutrients from food to function properly.

As we age, our bodies may find it difficult to absorb some of these nutrients or produce enough energy for optimal performance. Here, then, are at least seven foods that are bad for your brain when you’re over 60.

7 Foods You Should Avoid If You’re Over 60

Unfortunately or fortunately, we all age. However, over time, there are 7 foods to avoid if we want to stay healthy for a long time but above all beautiful to look at. Here’s what you should no longer introduce into your diet, but above all why these 7 foods should be eliminated:

Sugar

Sugar is one of the main culprits of brain disease. The more sugar you eat, the more likely your brain is affected. This can lead to dementia and other neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer. When you consume too much sugar, insulin levels in the body rise, which can lead to inflammation of several organs, including the brain. Inflammation has long been linked by doctors and experts to depression, anxiety and memory loss, so this is something we want to avoid at all costs!

To reduce sugar intake: Avoid sugary drinks such as soda or fruit juice; replace white bread with wholemeal bread; choose products dairy low fat instead of high fat (you’ll still get a good amount of calcium). As an alternative to juices full of added sugars, opt for fresh fruit and also prefer it to dried fruit because the latter contains less natural sugars than its dehydrated counterpart.

Too refined foods

Junk foods are loaded with sugar, sodium, and other additives that can damage the brain. They also contain fewer nutrients needed to stay awake. When it comes to refined foods, it’s important to avoid those that contain saturated fat (like butter). These types of fats can increase your risk of develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia later in life by damaging blood vessels in the brain.

These 7 foods are to be avoided: the other unsuspecting foods

To keep your brain trained and your mind always fresh, you must also eliminate:

Fried foods

Fried foods are to be avoided completely. They can damage the brain and lead to Alzheimer’s disease, according to research. One study showed that people who ate fried foods three times a week had a 30% higher risk of developing dementia than those who ate it less often. So the advice is to reduce your intake of fried foods, especially if you are over 60!

Alcohol

Alcohol can become very dangerous to health. It is important to know the risks of drinking too much alcohol: this is how you damage your brain. If you are over 60, it is even more important to reduce your alcohol consumption as this can impact cognitive abilities such as memory and concentration.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant and can have negative effects on the brain. If you’re over 60, caffeine may not be the best choice to try to wake you up in the morning. There caffeine is found in coffeein tea and many other foods such as candy bars and soft drinks.

It is also added to some energy drinks. The average person drinks approx 200 mg of caffeine every day – about the same amount as a cup of coffee – but some people drink more than that (and some less). Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system by blocking adenosine receptors in brain cells. This causes increased activity throughout the body and brain which makes you feel more awake or alert.

But too much caffeine can cause problems like headaches, anxiety, or insomnia if taken too late at night. Also, it can cause heartburn from high acid levels in the stomach after eating foods containing large amounts of sugar. In some subjects it even causes dehydration from excessive urination caused by drinking lots of liquids during the day without replacing them with water. Among the symptoms of this type of problem: muscle tremors which are felt above all if an excessive quantity of coffee is consumed before training without introducing enough water.

7 foods to avoid after 60!

We would like to inform you also to point out, among the 7 foods to avoid, the most demonized but also the apparently most harmless one.

Red meats

The Red meat it is a source of protein, but it is also a source of saturated fat. Eating too much red meat can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. A diet high in saturated fat has also been linked to the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Reducing your consumption of red meat will help protect brain health and improve overall health and longevity.

Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are used to substitute sugar in many foods, drinks and desserts. On the market, they are often advertised as “healthier than white sugar”: because they have fewer calories and do not increase blood glucose levels. But studies have shown that artificial sweeteners can affect your brain in ways that aren’t good for you.

A study of the 2018in particular, found that people who drink diet soda every day are more likely to develop depression than those who don’t drink soda at all or drink regular soda instead of diet versions.

Researchers aren’t sure why this happens, but it could be related to how artificial sweeteners they affect the body’s ability to produce serotonin (a chemical messenger involved in regulating moods).

Another study – published earlier this year – found an association between eating foods with artificial sweeteners – including cookies made with sweeteners and bars containing aspartame or saccharin – and higher risks of stroke and dementia later in life. life among the elderly aged just over 60 years.

Now that you know that they are very bad for you, it will be enough to reduce them greatly or eliminate them completely.