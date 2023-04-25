Take a photo with Link! “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” photo booth debuts in Chiba, Tokyo and Osaka – funglr Games

The latest work in the “Legend of Zelda” (ゼルダの伝説) series is getting closer and closer to the release date of May 12, 2023 (Friday).The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears(The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)
There are still two weeks left before the official release. I believe everyone has seen the previously released game trailer images, right?
Along with the launch of the new work, the photo booths of the protagonist “Link” also appeared in Chiba, Tokyo and Osaka from April to May.
For those who haven’t played yet and for reviewing! “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Story Introduction Video Released! TOTK’s new TV commercial
“Link” photo booth debut
The “Link” photo booth will be available for a limited period from April 29, 2023 (Thu) to May 13, 2023 (Thurs).
It should be noted that the venues in Chiba, Tokyo, and Osaka are not open at the same time.
You also take this opportunity to take a photo with Link!
Details can be found on Nintendo’s official website.
Chiba Prefecture
|date
|April 29, 2023 (Thursday) 10:00～18:00 (final admission 17:30)
April 30, 2023 (Sun) 10:00～17:00 (Last admission 16:30)
|Place
|Niconico Super Conference 2023 (Makuhari Messe, Chiba Prefecture)
※A paid admission ticket for “Niconico Super Conference 2023” is required to enter the venue
|Transportation
|About 5 minutes on foot from JR Keiyo Line “Haikai Makuhari Station”
Tokyo
|date
|May 6 (Sat)-May 11 (Thu), 2023 9:30-22:00
|Place
|Yodobashi Multimedia Akiba 1st Floor First Entrance
|Transportation
|About a 1-minute walk from “Akihabara Station (Showa-dori Gate)” on the JR Yamanote Line
Osaka Prefecture
|date
|May 13, 2023 (Sat) 9:00～21:00
May 14, 2023 (Sun) 9:00～21:00
|Place
|Osaka Station City Atrium Plaza
|Transportation
|JR “Osaka Station” North Gate Building 2F Center
Works are now accepting reservations!
“The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is now accepting pre-orders in Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, game stores nationwide and online stores!
In addition, this work is also one of the designated redemption games for the Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher”.
Nintendo game coupons can be exchanged for 2 designated digital games at a preferential price. Friends who are interested can consider it.
Specially designed Nintendo Switch launches this week
The specially designed “Nintendo Switch (OLED style) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tear Edition Console” will also be released on April 29, 2023 (Sat).
In addition, the Pro controller and protective case designed by “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” will be released simultaneously with the game on May 12 (Fri).
The above products are now accepting reservations at agency stores across the country!
For details, please visit the dedicated website.