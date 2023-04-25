Take a photo with Link! “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” photo booth debuts in Chiba, Tokyo and Osaka – funglr Games

The latest work in the “Legend of Zelda” (ゼルダの伝説) series is getting closer and closer to the release date of May 12, 2023 (Friday).The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears(The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)

There are still two weeks left before the official release. I believe everyone has seen the previously released game trailer images, right?

Along with the launch of the new work, the photo booths of the protagonist “Link” also appeared in Chiba, Tokyo and Osaka from April to May. For those who haven’t played yet and for reviewing! “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Story Introduction Video Released! TOTK’s new TV commercial

“Link” photo booth debut Nintendo official website The “Link” photo booth will be available for a limited period from April 29, 2023 (Thu) to May 13, 2023 (Thurs).

It should be noted that the venues in Chiba, Tokyo, and Osaka are not open at the same time.

You also take this opportunity to take a photo with Link!

Details can be found on Nintendo’s official website. Chiba Prefecture date April 29, 2023 (Thursday) 10:00～18:00 (final admission 17:30)

April 30, 2023 (Sun) 10:00～17:00 (Last admission 16:30) Place Niconico Super Conference 2023 (Makuhari Messe, Chiba Prefecture)

Tokyo date May 6 (Sat)-May 11 (Thu), 2023 9:30-22:00 Place Yodobashi Multimedia Akiba 1st Floor First Entrance Transportation About a 1-minute walk from "Akihabara Station (Showa-dori Gate)" on the JR Yamanote Line Osaka Prefecture date May 13, 2023 (Sat) 9:00～21:00

May 14, 2023 (Sun) 9:00～21:00 Place Osaka Station City Atrium Plaza Transportation JR “Osaka Station” North Gate Building 2F Center Nintendo official website [トピックス]Photo spots of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” have appeared in Chiba, Tokyo and Osaka. https://t.co/dmA4OHMdG2 — Nintendo Co., Ltd. (@Nintendo) April 24, 2023

Works are now accepting reservations! “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is now accepting pre-orders in Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, game stores nationwide and online stores!

In addition, this work is also one of the designated redemption games for the Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher”.

Nintendo game coupons can be exchanged for 2 designated digital games at a preferential price. Friends who are interested can consider it.