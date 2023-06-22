The new real-time strategy work “Alien: The Dark Descent” was highly praised on Steam, and the Marine Corps is not afraid to die together | 4Gamers

Released by Focus Entertainment and developed by the Tindalos Interactive team, the movie-adapted real-time strategy game “Aliens: Dark Descent” (Aliens: Dark Descent) was officially launched on June 20, and received 90% extremely favorable results on Steam.

Based on the world view of the well-known sci-fi horror movie “Alien”, the story of “Alien: The Dark Descent” focuses on the experience of Deputy Commander Hayes at a space transfer station of the Wayland-Utani Group.

In the novice tutorial, the player operating Hayes found a cargo ship that caused a destruction accident and tried to escape. The alien invasion suddenly broke out at the transfer station. She had to activate the security agreement and use missile satellites to shoot down the ship that was trying to leave the orbit of the Let star.

At the same time, the UACM spacecraft “Otago” near the transfer station discovered the space transfer station accident and sent marines to investigate. Luckily, the heroine Hayes was rescued, but Otago was also affected by the security agreement. Due to the satellite attack, they had to make an emergency landing on the Leut star, while the heroine and the marines continued to investigate the real cause of the accident.

“Darksiders” has a spaceship configuration familiar to many Alien fans, and the weapon designs of Wayland-Yutani and UACM Marines all present the atmosphere of the original movie.

Surrounding the literal meaning of the slogan “Dark Blood” in this game, it refers to the bionic man Daniel who appeared in this game. Players have to face more than just aliens.

The gameplay of “Alien: Dark Descent” is similar to the well-known strategy shooting game “XCOM”. It uses a bird’s-eye view to operate marine opponents to perform tasks. Although it is a real-time strategy, it essentially focuses on responding to various situations.

Such as arranging suppressive shooting, the line of fire of the machine gun tower, or taking care of the mental pressure of the team members. When encountering fast aliens or huge monsters, you must switch weapons or act quickly to ensure that your team members survive to complete the task and repel the incoming enemies.

A major feature of “Darksiders” in the promotion is the permanent death of the main marines. If the mission process is not done carefully, the dead team members will not be resurrected, and players can only recruit new players. However, with this design, when the team destroys the group, the game will automatically read the previous storage point instead.

In other words, once one of your team members dies during the mission, if he is a character you have cultivated for a long time, then the best way is to send the whole group to death and read it again, so as to bypass the permanent death design, as if to encourage If the player makes a mistake, they will die in groups. Although the logic is a bit weird, it is a game after all, and most players may care more about being able to pass the level smoothly.

New marine recruitment and lack of squad wipes

by u/westonsammy in AliensDarkDescent

Alien: The Dark Descent, the movie-adapted real-time strategy game developed by the Tindalos Interactive team, is out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

