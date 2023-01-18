The most recent discovery of marijuana left the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and the capture of a subject with an electronic bracelet for house arrest of the Inpec.

The Huila Police Department and the Army have generated a joint strategy to counteract this scourge during this term, in order to affect the criminal structures dedicated to this crime, capturing and seizing narcotics, elements and vehicles that are used for this purpose. intuiting in the modalities that criminals use both for the transport of narcotics and for their commercialization.

Thus, through an information and control post carried out by the Transport Transit Section and soldiers from the Ninth Brigade on the La Plata-Neiva road, jurisdiction of the municipality of Tesalia, they managed to intercept a campervan-type vehicle, in which 89 waterproof packages were found in vinyl appointment with 510 kilos of marijuana.

In the procedure, David Stiven Paez Fuentes, 30 years old, was captured, who has a restrictive measure in force on the freedom of home detention that he must comply with in the city of Bogotá with an electronic bracelet, for the crime of drug trafficking.

As it could be established, the vehicle would have been conditioned with the narcotics in the municipality of Belancazar Cauca, bound for the country’s capital.

On the same sector of the route, this time in the jurisdiction of the municipality of La Plata, the uniformed officers found a truck-type vehicle abandoned on the side of the road, in which they found 5 packages wrapped in black bags with 325 kilos of marijuana.

The cache seized in these two procedures would have a commercial value close to 800 million pesos, notably affecting the finances of these criminal structures, in addition to the immobilization of the vehicles, which are valued at more than 120 million.

According to Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, joint controls with the National Army are permanent at strategic points in the Department, to prevent the transport of dangerous substances or elements that could affect the safety of the department’s inhabitants. .