The climate-friendly generation of energy with solar energy is becoming more and more popular. Photovoltaic is a technology that produces clean energy directly from the roof of the house. But how does photovoltaics work, what must be considered when purchasing a system and what financing options are there? Take a big step towards a more sustainable future now and find out more from your Sparkasse.

Climate neutrality and green transformation – these are the challenges of today. An alternative: solar energy to cover the electricity demand in a climate-friendly way. The popularity of photovoltaics as a means of generating electricity began to grow in the 1990s: governments around the world gave incentives for the use of renewable energy, which led to a significant increase. Since then, the photovoltaic industry has grown exponentially and is now one of the fastest growing industries in the world. But what and how exactly can solar energy do?

Clean energy directly from the house roof

Photovoltaic is a technology that converts the sun’s energy into electrical energy. Installing photovoltaic systems on the roof of a house or company can produce clean energy. It consists of solar cells embedded in so-called modules. When sunlight hits the cells, electrons are released, creating an electric current. This electricity is converted into the electricity used by an inverter and can be fed into the electricity grid in order to cover energy requirements in a climate-friendly manner.

Let us help you with your investments. Photo: Savings Bank

One photovoltaic system can be used to power household appliances, drive heat pumps and charge electric vehicles. If the electricity generated is not fully consumed, there is the option of either storing it in battery storage or feeding it into the public grid.

Tips from the pros: What to look out for?

When purchasing a photovoltaic system, it is important not only to consider the acquisition costs, but also to include the ancillary costs and running costs in the calculation. Another important factor is the amount of generated electricity that the photovoltaic system can produce per year. When deciding where to install the system, such as on the roof or on the facade, it is best to choose a south-facing surface with a roof pitch of 30 to 45 degrees.

In short: When deciding on a photovoltaic system, you should carefully weigh all relevant factors and costs in order to make an informed decision. After all the requirements have been checked, you should also keep an eye out for possible funding.

Financing of photovoltaic systems: The Sparkasse as a partner for loans and subsidies

The Sparkasse offers various Financing options for photovoltaic systems at. For example, loans with fixed or variable interest rates and flexible repayment terms can be agreed. In addition, the Sparkasse also offers advice and support when applying for subsidies and other financial aid. It is therefore worthwhile to find out more about the various financing options at the local Sparkasse.

Also special promotional loans of the KfW can be applied for through the savings bank: “With a photovoltaic system, you can not only reduce your energy costs, but also help to reduce the environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions. In addition, there are often government grants and discounts that make switching to solar energy even more attractive,” the Sparkasse experts know KfW offers nationwide loans for the purchase of photovoltaic systems for private individuals and companies. “You can find a comprehensive overview of all public funding by area in the funding database of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. Find out more about this from your savings bank,” according to the financial experts.