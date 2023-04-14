Home Sports TV comeback by Monica Lierhaus: “I just feel better when I’m allowed to work”
Sports

TV comeback by Monica Lierhaus: “I just feel better when I’m allowed to work”

by admin
TV comeback by Monica Lierhaus: “I just feel better when I’m allowed to work”

Et is a surprising and encouraging comeback: Monica Lierhaus was hired by RTL and will report, among other things, on the Special Olympics this year. The 52-year-old had actually declared her TV career over after a serious health blow and a long fight.

Ask: In 2020, on the occasion of your 50th birthday, you announced the end of your career in front of the camera. Why the change of heart?

Monica Lierhaus: In fact, I said at the time that women over 50 have it much more difficult in front of the camera than men and that there are hardly any opportunities for them. Of course there are always exceptions, but the offers are few and far between.

Ask: How are you currently and to what extent are you restricted in everyday life?

See also  South Korea sets a precedent for prohibiting Apple and Google from monopolizing app payments, Tencent abandons exclusive rights to music

You may also like

Sport politics: WTA-Tour returns to China in autumn

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma: Mats Wieffer strike gives Dutch...

Hansa Rostock separates from sports director Martin Pieckenhagen

NBCA Awards, Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings) sarà il...

Inter, deal in defense of Serie A! Juve...

Tennis in Frankfurt: Admission stop in several clubs

comes out in tears for an illness-Corriere TV

Final Four in the DHB Cup: Cup dreams...

Club Italia coach: “Ituma was strong physically and...

Inter beat Benfica and set course for semi-finals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy