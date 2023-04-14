Et is a surprising and encouraging comeback: Monica Lierhaus was hired by RTL and will report, among other things, on the Special Olympics this year. The 52-year-old had actually declared her TV career over after a serious health blow and a long fight.

Ask: In 2020, on the occasion of your 50th birthday, you announced the end of your career in front of the camera. Why the change of heart?

Monica Lierhaus: In fact, I said at the time that women over 50 have it much more difficult in front of the camera than men and that there are hardly any opportunities for them. Of course there are always exceptions, but the offers are few and far between.

Ask: How are you currently and to what extent are you restricted in everyday life?