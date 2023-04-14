Home World Does Facundo Campaco stay in Zvezda – the Argentine answered | Sports
Does Facundo Campaco stay in Zvezda – the Argentine answered | Sports

Does Facundo Campaco stay in Zvezda – the Argentine answered | Sports

Red Star playmaker Meridianbet was asked a question that interests all fans

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Facundo Field he was a hero the victory of Zvezda against Fenerbahce, because with a layup he brought overtime three seconds before the end of the fourth quarter, and then with a three-pointer over the center of Jonathan Motley in overtime, he “certified” the great triumph of the red and whites. After the game, he spoke to the press.

“We wanted to play every game like a final. That’s how it is. We didn’t manage to get into the Top 8, the best place we can win is 10 and we did everything we could to make it. I think we’ve done a lot in the last months and that it will help us”.

Does he stay in Zvezda? “We haven’t talked about it yet, but I don’t think it’s the time yet. Let’s focus on the present, I want to play as many games as I can and enjoy. I usually don’t think about the future, but only about the present.”

Source: Mondo/Nikola Lalovic

