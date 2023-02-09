Carlos Andrés Gómez Hinestroza, a 20-year-old soccer player from Quibdo, is already in the United States to officially become a new player for Real Salt Lake, a Utah team.

Gómez Hinestroza had been linked to the Millonarios team since 2021. On May 1, 2022, he scored his first goal as a professional, giving Millonarios the victory, by the minimum, in their visit against Patriotas Boyacá in Tunja for the 18th date of the League .

He would score again on June 15, this time in the last semifinal home run match of the 2022 Apertura Tournament against Atlético Bucaramanga.5

His next goals would be in the Copa Colombia, two against Fortaleza CEIF, and one against Independiente Medellín. On August 28, he scored his first double as a professional in the 1-4 away victory against Cortuluá, being chosen as the figure of the match. On September 3, he again scored a double, and was chosen as a figure of the field, in the 2-0 victory against Independiente Santa Fe.

Upon arriving in Utah, Gómez Hinestroza highlighted the level of the MLS United States League, which has been on the rise in recent times, and referred to the transfer of players:

“MLS sells to the Bundesliga, Premier, Ligue 1… the second division of MLS transfers a lot of players to Europe.”

“I am happy, motivated. It is a very important step in my career. I told the managers that I came to contribute my grain of sand to be champion ”

Finally, he gave his fans a small profile of what they can expect from him, in addition to having the path to the championship quite clear:

“I characterize myself for being fast, skillful, with a good punch and defensive contribution as well. The first thing is to qualify for the Playoffs and to be champions would be spectacular”.

As mentioned by the journalist Felipe Sierra in his social networks, the value that the Utah team paid for the footballer from Quibdo was a total of $3.75 million dollars, a figure that will enter the Millionaires box, which would also have reached an agreement to receive a commission percentage in the event of a future sale to another team.

Carlos Andrés will sign a contract with the Americans until December 2027 and will have the option to extend his relationship with the team for another year, reflecting that the club’s interest in having him as a long-term investment is quite large.