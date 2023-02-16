Home News Soccer player Daniel Cataño will not be sanctioned after fan aggression
Soccer player Daniel Cataño will not be sanctioned after fan aggression

There is good news for Millonarios due to the case of a fan’s assault on Daniel Cataño, last Sunday in Ibagué, since Dimayor will not penalize the team or the player.

According to resolution 007 of 2023the governing body of Colombian soccer will not punish the player with any date, when responding to the blow from the Tolimense fan, nor the club for withdrawing from the field before what happened.

“Decree closure and archive of the knowledge of the facts related to the infraction described in article 83 of the CDU of the FCF within the framework of the match scheduled for the 4th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League, between Club Deportes Tolima SA and the Club Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA,” the document said.

This way, Cataño will be available for the commitment next Saturday against Jaguares, in El Campín, and possibly replace David Macalister Silvawho owes a sanction date from last year that he did not pay because Millionaires had players in the Colombian teams and Juan Pablo Vargas in the World Cup in Qatar with Costa Rica.

However the Deportes Tolima will be under investigation for what happened last Sundaywhere they could penalize the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

It should be remembered that the Dimayor has already rescheduled the commitment of these teams for Wednesday, March 29 at 8 pm, in Ibagué.

