Soccer: “Saugeil”: SpVgg Unterhaching in a rush for a cup sensation

Football “Saugeil”: SpVgg Unterhaching in a rush after the cup sensation



Unterhaching in a state of emergency. The third division throws the Bundesliga club FC Augsburg out of the DFB Cup. The people of Haching are about to start the cabin party.

Overjoyed after the DFB Cup sensation against FC Augsburg Unterhaching’s president Manfred Schwabl mascot Fonsi, his players didn’t wait long to start their cabin party. In the small cauldron, the game association made a fool of the Bundesliga team and threw them out in the first round of the DFB Cup.

FCA deservedly lost 2-0 (1-0) to the bold third division promoted team on Sunday just outside of Munich. The long-distance runners from the SpVgg Unterhaching can look forward to a bonus of 431,200 euros for entering the second main round. The completely renewed FC Augsburg received a first warning shot a week before their Bundesliga opener against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“Electrified by the fans, the spark jumped, that gave us a lot of strength, it was super cool,” said Haching’s captain Josef Welzmüller on record. Meanwhile, Markus Schwabl, player, sports director and son of Manfred Schwabl, announced a boisterous celebration. “We’ll drink between two and eight pints,” said the 32-year-old after the celebration. As a club official, Markus Schwabl shouldn’t expect any objections anyway. “I can decide for myself,” he said, laughing.

Match winner for the Hachingers in front of 12,500 spectators in the sold-out Alpenbauer Sportpark was striker Mathias Fetsch, who caused huge cheers in the stands in the 28th minute. “These are some of the highlights that came my way today,” reported the “man of the match” exhausted but happy after the game.

Just before the final whistle, Boipelo Mashigo completely freaked the stadium. The sluggish Augsburgers couldn’t do more than the big chance to equalize through the new captain Ermedin Demirovic shortly before the change of sides.

In the “little cauldron” against which Augsburg coach Enrico Maaßen had warned, Hachinger made a lot of noise – on and off the pitch. Shots were fired in the air before the game, and at half-time the spectators were able to enjoy the custom of Goasslschnalzen, in which whips cracked.

Augsburg’s sluggishness was punished in the first half with a dry left-footed shot by Fetsch, who benefited from the lay-off of his fellow striker Patrick Hobsch. The first division team never got up to operating temperature in the wonderful summer weather. Shortly before half-time, Augsburg’s Demirovic was saved by the safe goalkeeper René Vollath.

Haching’s club president, Schwabl, described the exciting opening game for his newly promoted third division team as “David versus Goliath”. And his David fought, toiled and attacked like an ambush to the end.

The Augsburgers with their four newcomers (goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, defender Patric Pfeiffer, midfielder Tim Breithaupt and striker Sven Michel) in the starting line-up were far too static. Mashigo set the acclaimed conclusion for Haching. The Augsburgers were whistled at by their around 4,000 fans who had traveled with them.

dpa

