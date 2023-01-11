Not only skiing in Cortina. But also a rich cultural offer able, in the last month, to record all sold out thanks to “A mountain of books” and “CortinAteatro”. Reviews that don’t end with the Christmas holidays, but will continue throughout the winter.

In the first half of the cold season, the literary festival of the Queen of the Dolomites was a success. Twenty live meetings, with over thirty writers, journalists, artists, protagonists of culture and music. All events were filled with attendance. Over 3,000 participants, more than 140,000 live views. «A new enthusiasm», comments Francesco Chiamulera, «as if he had moved on after the years of the lockdown, accompanied the great participation of the public at the meetings in the shadow of the Tofane».

At the Alexander Girardi Hall, at the Rimoldi Museum, at the Miramonti Majestic Hotel, at the Palazzo delle Poste, tourists and residents listened to and applauded Alessandro Piperno and his masterful lecture on Proust; Olesja Jaremchuk, a journalist from L’viv who donated her book in the language to the Ukrainian community of Cortina and Cadore; Adriano Panatta, protagonist of an exciting afternoon between tennis and memories; Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, who spoke of Putin’s war; a special show of readings and music from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. And again Kuno Pey, Marta Ottaviani, Bruno Vespa, Luca Zaia, Gian Arturo Ferrari, Marco Mondini, Gennaro Sangiuliano, Francesco Costa and many others.

The event will bring great Italian and international pens to Cortina for another two months, until 25 March. Next appointment on January 20, when Matteo Pacor and Stefano Vegliani with “Descents, specials and giants” will tell a story of alpine skiing on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Cortina Ski World Cup. Another dozen meetings will follow: the day-by-day program it is on the website www.unamontagnadilibri.it.

Sparks and sold out also for the Christmas proposal of CortinAteatro, the concert and theater review coordinated by Musincantus and supported by the Municipality, an advance of the winter and spring program at the Alexander Girardi Hall. «An amazing debut to the season», rejoices Edoardo Bottacin and Michela Manaigo, president and deputy of Musincantus and artistic direction of CortinAteatro. «The three appointments at the theater proposed during the holidays confirmed the level of programming, and the public responded with a massive presence in the hall and a marked participation». Three appointments: the concert “In Beethoven’s Olympus”, the “Grand New Year’s Concert” and “Swan Lake” by the Russian Classical Ballet.

CortinAteatro will reserve other interesting proposals in the months to come. The first on February 18, when the Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi will stage “Vivo e Coscienza”, a ballet-cantata written by Pier Paolo Pasolini in 1963. An unfinished theatrical piece, rediscovered and interpreted by the Milanese academy in 2013, and now re-proposed to celebrate the centenary of the multifaceted intellectual. Another event on the calendar is Mozart’s “Requiem” (April 1st). The rest of the programming will be presented in the coming weeks.