“Sound of Freedom”, the heartfelt film that is being recommended by celebrities

Child trafficking in Latin America is one more protagonist of “Sound of Freedom”a film with Jim Caviezel in the main role that opens next Tuesday in US theaters. and it was written and directed by the Mexican Alejandro Monteverde.

Produced by the also Mexican Eduardo Verastegui, the film was premiered in Miami on June 22 and, according to the specialized media Deadline, it has raised 10 million dollars in advance sales, an amount that is expected to double in the first six exhibition days in theaters.

“Sound of Freedom” is based on true facts and, like others produced by Verasteguipursue a good cause and talk about faith.

Caviezel, who has called this his most important film since “The Passion of the Christ,” plays a US federal agent who quits his job and dedicates his life to rescuing child victims of human trafficking around the world.

The agent embarks on a very dangerous mission in Colombia to rescue the sister of one of the minors those he freed from human trafficking.

In addition to Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp and Jose Zuñiga star in “Sound of Freedom.

Eduardo Verástegui, who is also a producer, is another member of the cast of the film written and directed by Monteverde.

“Sound of Freedom” is a film from Angel Studios, the platform that gives filmmakers full creative control to crowdfund, create and distribute movies and TV series globally.

“This film will keep audiences in suspense and on the edge of their seats and encourage all of us to take action,” Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studio, said in a statement.

And “very proud to be a part of this powerful film” is Jim Caviezel, he said, who plays the lead. “In fact, I would say that this is the second most important film I’ve done after The Passion of the Christ,” he said.

Angel Studios’ first projects were “The Chosen” and “Dry Bar Comedy.”

