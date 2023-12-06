Home » South Korea: Farmers protest over ban on dog meat consumption
South Korea: Farmers protest over ban on dog meat consumption

200 farmers, restaurant owners and members of the Korea Dog Meat Farmers’ Association gathered in protest and called for a fight against the ban. It would violate the rights of farmers and consumers and is the same as raising other animals, such as cows or pigs. As the Telegraph reports, one of the animal owners even threatened to kill himself if the application was accepted.

Tempers became particularly heated when officials turned away a dozen trucks carrying nearly 100 dogs that farmers wanted to release on the road. Three protesters were arrested.

