South Texas and Caribbean Brace for Tropical Storms Franklin and Nine

South Texas and parts of Mexico are on high alert as the formation of potential tropical cyclone Nine threatens to bring heavy rain and flooding to the region. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm watch for South Texas, warning that the system is expected to strengthen before reaching the Texas coast.

At the time of the NHC’s 11:00 am bulletin on Monday, cyclone Nine was approximately 480 miles (770 km) east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, with sustained winds of 30 mph (45 km/h). The system is just one of three storms currently active in the Atlantic, including Emily, Franklin, and Gert, making this hurricane season particularly active.

According to the NHC, South Texas can expect between 3 and 5 inches of rain, with a possibility of a maximum of 7 inches, on Tuesday and Wednesday. These heavy rainfall amounts raise concerns for flash flooding in urban areas. Additionally, the combination of storm surge and rising sea levels could cause flooding in usually dry coastal regions such as the mouth of the Rio Grande to Sargent, including Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi Bay, and Matagorda Bay.

The neighboring country, Mexico, is also bracing for heavy rains of 4 to 6 inches, with the possibility of up to 19 inches in Coahuila and Nuevo León, leading to similar flood risks in those areas.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Franklin threatens Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rainfall. Although the storm is expected to regain strength and become a hurricane over the weekend, it is not projected to directly impact land areas.

At the same time, Tropical Storm Gert, located to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, is forecast to weaken and dissipate on Tuesday. Storm Emily, now categorized as a remnant of low pressure, no longer poses a threat, and the NHC will halt issuing bulletins on this system.

Furthermore, the NHC highlighted the development of the AL91 system in the Gulf of Mexico, which presents favorable conditions for further strengthening. The tropical wave associated with this system is expected to reach the west coast of the gulf on Tuesday, possibly becoming a tropical depression or storm. Residents in southern Texas and northern Mexico are urged to remain vigilant as tropical storm watches and warnings may be issued throughout Monday. The probability of formation for this system is estimated at 80%.

With multiple active systems and more in the pipeline, the NHC advises residents in potentially affected areas to stay updated on the latest forecasts and be prepared for any necessary precautions to mitigate the risks associated with these storms.

