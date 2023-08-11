Home » Southern California Judge Accused of Killing Wife Sends Disturbing Text After the Act
Southern California Judge Accused of Killing Wife Sends Disturbing Text After the Act

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, prosecutors revealed on Friday. According to the prosecution, the judge even texted his court clerk and bailiff after the incident, claiming he had been shot himself.

The shocking text message sent by Ferguson read, “I just lost my mind. I just shot my wife. I won’t be there tomorrow. I’ll be in custody. I’m so sorry.” This message served as a grim indication of the tragedy that had just transpired.

Prosecutors have also discovered an alarming cache of weapons in Ferguson’s possession. A total of 47 guns and over 26,000 cartridges were found during a search of his home. Notably, a rifle registered under his name appears to be missing.

The incident took place following a heated argument between the judge and his wife at a restaurant on August 3. The conflict escalated and continued upon their return to their residence in the exclusive Anaheim Hills neighborhood. According to the court documents, it was during this altercation that Sheryl Ferguson made a remark, provoking the judge to pull out a pistol from his ankle holster and shoot her in the chest.

Sheryl Ferguson’s adult son promptly called 911, stating that his father had consumed excessive alcohol and shot his mother. Jeffrey Ferguson himself also dialed 911, providing vague details about the shooting.

The 72-year-old judge was detained last week, but he was released on a million-dollar bail a day later. However, prosecutors are now pushing for new bail conditions, including surrendering his passport and wearing an ankle monitor.

Ferguson’s attorneys, Paul Meyer and John Barnett, released a brief statement expressing their sympathy for the entire Ferguson family and calling the incident an accident. They declined to provide further comments.

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson has been serving as a judge since 2015, presiding over criminal cases in Fullerton, Orange County. Prior to his judicial career, he worked for the Orange County District Attorney’s office and gained recognition for handling narcotics cases.

In 2017, the Judicial Performance Commission reprimanded Ferguson for his Facebook activity. He posted a statement regarding a judicial candidate with a disregard for the truth and maintained Facebook friendships with lawyers appearing before him in court.

As the trial proceeds, the community and legal professionals alike are grappling with the tragic events and seeking answers about what truly transpired on that fateful day.

[Information Source: AP News]

