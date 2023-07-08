S&P 500 pulls up to 4,430 points

The day before, the Insight said: “The S&P 500 could now face a brief countermove after today’s price slide and could start the area around 4,430 points. Subsequently, however, the S&P 500 should continue to weaken and head for the support around 4,300 points. In The 50-EMA in the daily chart is also currently noting in this area, which is further strengthening this support.”

The 4,430 point mark has been reached and the S&P 500 continues to show strength. There may be another run up to the Fibonacci fan area and resistance at 4450/4460 points. The development in the S&P 500 around the 10-EMA can now be observed directly. If the 10-EMA slides back down, a retracement to support at 4,300 points could be expected.

