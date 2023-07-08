Home » Mads Pedersen wins in force in Limoges
Sports

Mads Pedersen wins in force in Limoges

by admin
Mads Pedersen wins in force in Limoges

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 8ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 8ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 200.7 kilometers long. A rather flat stage towards Libourne and more and more hilly towards Limoges, cut out for a sprinter who passes the bumps well.

Or ? In the vineyards of Saint-Emilion, through the Gironde and the Dordogne for an arrival in the capital of porcelain.

When ? The actual start was given to 12 h 45 and runners should cross the finish line at 17 h 19 if they drive at an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Clément Martel and Louise Le Borgne, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about?

Tiki cocktails, a great exotic mix on which a handful of bartenders are still surfing

Read while waiting

The route of the eighth stage

Victim of a fall, Mark Cavendish abandons and will not be overtaken by Eddy Merckx

Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar relaunches the duel with Jonas Vingegaard at the end of the Pyrenees

Tour de France 2023: double blow for Jai Hindley, crushing blow for Tadej Pogacar in Laruns

Tour de France 2023: Jasper Philipsen doubles the lead at Nogaro after a chaotic sprint

Tour de France 2023: Victor Lafay breaks the spell and takes the first French victory

Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with the taste of revenge

Tour de France 2023: last dance for Thibaut Pinot

You may also like

Salzburg loses friendly against Nordsjaelland

The Tyrrhenian Sea | Is Livorno hoping for...

Verstappen won qualifying in Silverstone ahead of the...

Checo Pérez Struggles in Qualifying, Starting from 16th...

Frosinone, Di Francesco introduces himself: ‘We will need...

The Spurs’ No. 1 Pick Wen Banyama’s Debut:...

F1 GP Silverstone, pole for Verstappen! Beat the...

The Czech crews did not advance to the...

F1, Verstappen crashes out of the pits in...

Dzeko Reflects on Unforgettable Champions League Final and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy