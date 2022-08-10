TREVISO. Dozens of supplies of cocaine to local residents, regular and passing customers. A proven system which had Feltrina as its reference point, near Monigo, near a bar that has already been subject to checks on other occasions. To manage the business, based on single sales of small quantities of cocaine, seven Nigerians thirty-year-olds identified by the agents after long stalking and control activities.

The operation led to the request to stop the members of the group which the investigating judge denied, however, turning it intoobligation to stay outside the borders of the Province.

The blitz of the agents with relative house searches started at the end of July and arrived in court in recent days. The seven, in shifts and at different times, supplied many people by giving half grams or slightly higher quantities, guaranteeing a continuous coming and going of customers to the clan, made up of residents in the city, some of whom are married and with children.

A report suspicious movements and inducing the launch of a specific investigation by the anti-drug team of the police headquarters were the reports of some residents who had indicated the suspicious movements of the group of Nigerians and the unusual comings and goings of cars and customers arriving near the premises, they left with the Nigerians and then left.

Hence the reconstruction of many salessome of which confirmed by the subsequent arrest of the buyers and the discovery of the drug,

Money and several cell phones were found in the home of Nigerians. In the coming days, the validation hearing.