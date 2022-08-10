Rome, 10 August 2022 – They are called “intimacy coordinators”. They are professionals introduced on film sets after the scandals that emerged with the #MeeToo movement. In practice they have the role of mediating between the actors to help them feel at ease in the hottest or roughest scenes. It may happen that some interpreters let themselves go a little too much, putting the partner in difficulty. Here, then, the intimacy coordinator intervenes to bring the situation back on more correct tracks. But there are those who complain about all this control. Actor Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, for example, told The Times of London Sunday Magazine that he is not a particular fan of intimacy coordinators, because he fears they may “spoil the spontaneity.” I think the natural way lovers behave can be ruined by someone who reduces it to a technical exercise. I find it a bearer of inhibition and distraction. ” As an example, Bean referred to the second season of Snowpiercer in which the characters play a love scene in which there is also the use of a mango. Bean said: “It was a little too cut. Often the best job you do, the one where you’re trying to push the boundaries, gets censored if the TVs or advertisers say it’s” too much. “Instead it was a good scene. , surreal, dreamlike and abstract “. And to the interviewer who pointed out to Bean that the intimacy coordinators were called in in response to the #MeToo revelations, with the intention of helping the actresses feel safe on set, he replied, “I guess it depends. from the actress. The one I worked with in the mango scene had a cabaret background, so she was ready for anything. ” Claim that prompted a lengthy response on Twitter from …