National badminton men’s singles, mixed doubles advance to finals at Malaysia Badminton Masters – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, May 27 (Reporter Wang Yi) The semi-finals of the 2023 Malaysian Badminton Masters will be held in Kuala Lumpur on the 27th. Chinese men’s singles player Weng Hongyang and mixed doubles Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping entered the final.

Weng Hongyang defeated Chinese Taipei player Lin Junyi 21:13, 21:19. In the final, he will face India’s Prannoy.

In women’s singles of national feather, Han Yue lost to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at 10:21 and 17:21, and stopped in the semifinals. In the final, Akane Yamaguchi will face Mariska of Indonesia.

The national feather mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping defeated the Thai pair Subak/Subi Sara 21:12, 21:8. They will compete with another Thai pair Dechapo/Sasili for the championship.

The men’s doubles final will be played between South Korea’s Kang Minhyuk/Seo Seung Jae and Malaysia’s Wan Weicong/Zheng Kaiwen. The women’s doubles final will be played between Korea’s Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee and Malaysia’s Tan Kangle/Tina.