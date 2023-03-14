Urso: Important to achieve PNRR goals for space

They were signed today at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in the presence of Minister Adolfo beartwo important contracts for a total of over 285 million euros to enhance the technological capabilities of the Italian industry for access to space.

The objective is to exploit the existing capacities in Italy, through the programmes,Vega C and Vega Eand build the next generation of engines with environmentally sustainable characteristics that will be part of the future families of European space launchers.

The initiative represents an important step for the implementation of the “Next Generation EU” and uses funds from PNRRequal to over 1.2 billion, entrusted to ESA with an agreement.

In addition to the Minister delegated by the Government for Space and Aerospace, Urso, the director of space transport of the European Space Agency (ESA), Daniel Neuenschwander and the CEO of Avio, Giulio Ranzomain contractor.

“Today’s signing is important for achieving the PNRR goals for space. Once again our commitment to a crucial sector is reaffirmed, in which Italy can and must have a leadership role thanks to the work done by Italian companies, whose technology receives unanimous recognition” declared Minister Adolfo Urso during the signing ceremony. “Today’s acronym is the first milestone of a path that will certainly be positive – continues Urso – I can only wish the best success to the initiatives and projects that will arise from these two contracts, which will enhance the entire supply chain of the sector”.

The two projects will be led by Married as main contractor supported by a supply chain of excellence made up of important Italian industrial realities, start-ups and small/medium enterprises, as well as research centers and universities.

The first contract, Space Transportation System (STS)funded with 181.6 million euros, will be dedicated to the development by 2026 of an in-flight demonstrator of new technologies and projects for a launcher with engines with reduced environmental impact.

The second program High Thrust Engine (HTE) financed with 103 million euros, it will instead be dedicated to the development of a new high-thrust engine, also with a low environmental impact, to arrive at a first ground qualification test by 2026.