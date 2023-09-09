Space for commitment to Risaraldense women

The Departmental Oversight Office for Attention to Violence against Women, representing Marisol Zuluaga, and Mujeres 10 representing Andrea Parra Zuluaga, who organized and convened the first forum: Powerful Women Free From Political Violence in order to make visible what has happened in recent years, due to the worrying increase in acts of violence against political, social and community leaders, especially in the context of local elections. This alarming trend not only puts the physical and emotional integrity of these brave women and their families at risk, but also threatens the very health of our democracy.

“As women we have a commitment and responsibility to ensure and take care of the human rights of women, and now in this electoral contest where many women have taken the courage to come out and put their name” Andrea Parra Zuluaga coordinator Women 10.

The forum showed that women are powerful and that unity is strength among women, that demonizing politics causes harm to us and that it can be built from sisterhood, respect, empathy, the men were attentive to this space and their commitment to society especially with Risaraldense women.

This event was not only political, it was also social because it allowed attendees to see and recognize themselves not as a party, but as human beings where our human rights, our lives and our dreams prevail.

“We have a non-aggression pact and this leaves a before and after with this great forum, because as women we also know and know about the violence that exists within our gender, so we encourage the more than 150 people who accompanied us and joined this voice of no more political violence against women” Marisol Zuluaga coordinator of the oversight office for attention to violence against women