They denounce “psychological warfare” by Hamas

With the winter season just beginning in the northern hemisphere, health authorities in Mexico and the United States are reminding the population of some prevention measures against infections by various viruses, including the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following to prevent infection with RSV:

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing, after using the bathroom, and before preparing or eating food.

– Avoid close contact with sick people.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

– Stay home when you are sick.

According to the CDC, RSV can cause severe respiratory infections, especially in young children and older adults. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also live on surfaces and objects for hours.

In addition to RSV, other respiratory viruses are also circulating during the winter season. Health authorities advise the population to take appropriate measures to protect themselves and others from respiratory infections.

