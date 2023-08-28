Spanish newspaper highlights Morocco’s diplomatic progress behind the leadership of His Majesty the King

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Spanish newspaper “El Pais” wrote today, Sunday, that since the ascension of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the throne, Morocco has strengthened its “diplomatic progress”, which supports its position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

The Spanish daily indicated that this “diplomatic progress” was embodied in the recognition by the United States and Israel of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara, and the “support” granted by Spain, which described the Moroccan initiative for autonomy, which was presented in 2007, as “the most serious, realistic basis.” and credible” in order to settle this artificial dispute.

The newspaper, Alia Al-Shubab, stated that, “So far, 28 African, Arab and Latin American countries have opened consulates in Laayoune or Dakhla, in reference to the recognition” of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces.

In addition to the political aspect, “El País” shed light on the reforms and projects launched by His Majesty the King since 1999, which resulted in the modernization of infrastructure such as the motorway network, the Tangier-Casablanca high-speed train, the huge port of Tangier-Mediterranean, as well as the Promoting advanced industrial sectors such as the automotive industry and expanding the scope of Moroccan companies in the banking, insurance and telecommunications sectors in African countries.

Moreover, the Spanish daily confirmed that Morocco, behind the leadership of His Majesty the King, has, in particular, launched a scheme to generalize social protection for the benefit of 22 million people without health coverage.

