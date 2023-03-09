Despite numerous losses, the Russian enemy does not think about surrender and loudly announces that it wants to fight to the last Russian. In this situation, Ukraine has no other way out than to respond to the challenge, hold on and win. Otherwise, genocide and loss of statehood await Ukrainians.

At the request of the information resource, a lawyer from the T&T Partners Bar Association Vladyslav Yurchak explained what will change this spring and what to expect from mobilization-2023.

Legal grounds for mobilization

The procedure and implementation of general mobilization are determined by the laws “On Mobilization Training and Mobilization”, “On Military Duty and Military Service”, as well as Cabinet Resolution No. 1487 on approval of the “Procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, conscripts and reservists”.

Who has the right to serve a summons

The summons must be delivered personally to the conscript, he must sign for its receipt, and in case of refusal, the relevant persons shall draw up an act of refusal to receive the summons.

In view of this, leaving a summons in the door of an apartment or in a mailbox is illegal and, accordingly, cannot have any consequences for a person.

It is also illegal to affix the “Wanted” stamp in the summons, etc. – such markings are not provided for by law.

representatives of local self-government bodies;

managers of enterprises, institutions, organizations where conscripts work, regardless of the form of ownership and subordination;

managers of apartment buildings;

officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers (not necessarily managers).

Who does not have the right to serve a summons

police;

military personnel (including representatives of the Security Council);

officials of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Who is affected by mobilization-2023

Since the sixth wave of mobilization is currently underway, Ukrainians will not feel any significant changes. Men who are healthy or have limited fitness for service are subject to mobilization. These can be both those who have experience in military service and those who have not yet served. With this in mind, conscripted men aged 18 to 60 are still prohibited from leaving the country, with a number of exceptions.

First of all, personnel are mobilized according to the specified accounting and military specialties.

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need specialists both for new types of weapons provided by allies in the anti-Russian coalition, and to replenish combat losses.

It will be recalled that President Zelensky calls on allies to provide Ukraine with the latest combat aircraft, stressing that this can decide the fate of the war.

