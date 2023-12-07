start of work on the study in committee of the finance law, financial year 2024 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The work of the study in Committee of the finance bill, financial year 2024, opened on December 6, 2024 under the presidency of the number 2 of the Republic, Yawa Tsègan. An increase is announced compared to the 2023 financial year.

The finance bill, fiscal year 2024, is projected at 2,166.1 billion CFA francs in resources and expenses compared to 1,975.5 billion CFA francs in the 2023 amending finance law, an increase of 9.6%.

The deputies will analyze, with the various ministerial departments, the appropriate arrangements for achieving the envisaged performances. According to the President of the National Assembly, it is an opportunity “to question the best coordination of the actions of the different departments to establish a better capacity to absorb credits linked to investment”.

In fact, she invited the Commission to “a constructive study, without counting time or energy. However, let us find a good balance between the quality of the debate and speed for adoption within a reasonable time,” urged Yawa Tsègan.

The opening of the works was attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Sani Yaya and the Minister Secretary General of the Government, Christian Eninam Trimua. “I hope that, as usual, the debate will be rich and fruitful and we will learn lessons from the relevant recommendations to enable us to improve in order to better consolidate public finances,” said the Minister of the Economy. .

Atha ASSAN

