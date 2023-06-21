Home » State acquires works on display at the Gallerie Accademia Venice – Veneto
News

State acquires works on display at the Gallerie Accademia Venice – Veneto

State acquires works on display at the Gallerie Accademia Venice – Veneto

Ten paintings ranging from the fifteenth to the eighteenth century

(ANSA) – VENICE, JUNE 21 – “All the works acquired thanks to the purchase by the State are very significant additions to the collection of the Gallerie dell’Accademia”.

Director Giulio Elia Manieri expresses satisfaction on the occasion of the exhibition “From Vivarini to Tiepolo”, curated by Michele Nicolaci. Composed of paintings ranging from the fifteenth to the eighteenth century and a drawing by Giambattista Tiepolo.

It is a temporary exhibition of about ten works, until next October 1st, set up in a new space in the Galleries which will be reserved for themed exhibitions, but once the new acquisitions have been concluded, they will enter the permanent itinerary of a place which contains masterpieces of Venetian and Venetian painting from its origins to the nineteenth century. The works were purchased by the State for over one million euros thanks to the funds allocated to the General Directorate of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape to the General Directorate of Museums 2021-23. Among these, three tables by Bartolomeo Vivarini which add to those already in the collection part of the Tagliapietra Polyptych. The two missing ones, reproduced on display in the photo, are owned by two US museums, in Seattle and Boston. An unpublished painting by the Venetian artist Giulia Lama (1681-1747) depicting Samson and Delilah was also bought, as a compulsory export purchase, for a value of 90 thousand euros. The sheet depicting two fantasy heads, one on each side, once belonging to Antonio Canova and the first graphic work by Tiepolo to become part of a collection that includes several paintings by the same master, has a value of around 34 thousand euros. (HANDLE).

