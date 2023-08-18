State Food and Drug Administration Holds Collective Study to Prepare for Special Democratic Life Meeting

Party Group of State Food and Drug Administration Holds Study Expansion Meeting to Prepare for Democratic Life Meeting

On August 16, the party group of the State Food and Drug Administration held a study expansion meeting of the theoretical study center group to lay a solid ideological foundation for the upcoming special democratic life meeting. The meeting aimed to study and understand the important speeches and instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping and to enhance the knowledge and wisdom of the participants.

Li Li, the secretary of the party group of the State Food and Drug Administration, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Jiao Hong, the director of the State Food and Drug Administration, also attended the meeting. Xu Jinghe and Lei Ping, members of the bureau’s party group and deputy directors, made key speeches. Other attendees included Zhao Junning, member of the party group and deputy director of the bureau, the drug safety director, and representatives from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development provided a comprehensive and systematic explanation of major theoretical and practical issues in the development of Chinese cultural inheritance. The speech serves as a solid foundation for promoting the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and the construction of a socialist cultural power. Participants were urged to deeply study and understand the spirit of the speech and apply it to their own work.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building. Party members and cadres were encouraged to learn and understand the essence of the “Thirteen Persistences” and translate their learning into practical actions. The aim is to further promote the new great project of party building in the new era and lead the high-quality development of the drug supervision industry.

Furthermore, the meeting called for the implementation of the requirements of building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom, correcting style, and promoting work through learning. Participants were urged to transform the achievements of thematic education into a driving force for the reform and development of the drug supervision industry. Additionally, the meeting stressed the importance of self-revolutionary spirit, education and rectification of cadres, and strengthening inspection and reform efforts.

Comrades in charge of the Party Committee of the State Food and Drug Administration, the Disciplinary Committee of the Agency, the Device Evaluation Center, and the Media Group shared their learning experiences during the meeting. Representatives from party and government departments of the State Food and Drug Administration and directly affiliated units in Beijing were also present.

The meeting concluded with the call for continued efforts to consolidate and improve drug safety and the implementation of livelihood projects. By doing so, the drug supervision industry can enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. Participants were reminded to transform the research results into practical actions and make good preparations for holding special democratic life meetings and special organization life meetings.

Overall, the study expansion meeting provided an opportunity for the party group of the State Food and Drug Administration to deepen their understanding of important speeches and instructions, and to strengthen their commitment to the development and reform of the drug supervision industry.

