Statement from the Governorship of Istanbul on the anniversary of the Gezi events – Current News

Gezi Park eventsAn action was held in Beyoğlu in the evening on the 10th anniversary of the . ActionAnd the police intervened. A statement was made by the Governorship of Istanbul on the subject.

Explanation“On the grounds of the anniversary of the Gezi protests, at around 19.00, 59 people who wanted to march without permission and did not disperse despite all warnings were detained, in violation of the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations No. 2911 on Istiklal Street and its side streets in our Beyoğlu district.”

Click for Other Current News