Millonarios takes three valuable points from Pascual Guerrero

The coup of authority of Millionaires

The ambassador team started by winning the match very early in the match. An error by Novoa, goalkeeper of the Red Devils, left the goal served to Beckham David Castro on the 3 minutes of the game.

América de Cali had several options to tie the game, even with a penalty kick that Facundo Suárez kicked. The match ended 0-1 and left Millonarios with a good chance of reaching the finals of the League, with 7 points at the top of the group, leaving América and Chicó with 4.

Next Saturday, June 3, will be the return of this match that America will seek to reverse.