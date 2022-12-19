Home News Steel, goal for green plants: the European Bank grants a loan of 350 million euros to Danieli
News

Steel, goal for green plants: the European Bank grants a loan of 350 million euros to Danieli

by admin
Steel, goal for green plants: the European Bank grants a loan of 350 million euros to Danieli

UDINE. The European Investment Bank has granted a loan of 350 million euros to Friuli-based Danieli, a world leader in the production of steel plants based in Italy.

The EU bank loan will help promote the circular economy through the production of recycled steel at the plants of Acciaierie Bertoli Safau SpA in Cargnacco, in the province of Udine, Italy, and of Acciaierie Bertoli Safau Sisak doo in Croatia.

This is the fifth operation signed by the EIB and Danieli in the last 25 years, for a total of 580 million euros. The EIB loan will help the Danieli Group achieve climate neutrality by 2050, by contributing to the development of innovative technologies for the production of steel using electric arc furnaces (Eaf) and minimills.

The project also aims to help transition to a circular economy by reusing by-products and increasing the recovery of other metals from scrap. Specifically, the EIB resources will go to the design and construction of green plants with three major positive effects: In total – specifies a joint EIB note – Danieli 65% of EIB funds (227.5 million euros) will be allocated to Italian plants of Danieli in the province of Udine, while the remaining 35% (122.5 million euros) will go to the Sisak plants in Croatia. The EU bank estimates that 250 jobs will be created during the implementation of the project.

See also  Does raising taxes on the wealthiest companies curb inflation? Who is right between Biden and Bezos

You may also like

Many places predict that in January next year,...

Mao Weiming presided over the executive meeting of...

Cortina, hotels towards full house, Germans and Hungarians...

The Pope to the CGIL: «Gender disparity and...

The challenges of 2023 – Cas Mudde

Sudden changes in wind direction Yi Lianhong inspects...

Mattarella still has Covid: all commitments canceled

In Treviso, incentives to replace absent general practitioners:...

‘Ndrangheta, raid in the Crotone area: 18 arrests...

13 cities including Beijing jointly issued the “Beijing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy