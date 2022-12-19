UDINE. The European Investment Bank has granted a loan of 350 million euros to Friuli-based Danieli, a world leader in the production of steel plants based in Italy.

The EU bank loan will help promote the circular economy through the production of recycled steel at the plants of Acciaierie Bertoli Safau SpA in Cargnacco, in the province of Udine, Italy, and of Acciaierie Bertoli Safau Sisak doo in Croatia.

This is the fifth operation signed by the EIB and Danieli in the last 25 years, for a total of 580 million euros. The EIB loan will help the Danieli Group achieve climate neutrality by 2050, by contributing to the development of innovative technologies for the production of steel using electric arc furnaces (Eaf) and minimills.

The project also aims to help transition to a circular economy by reusing by-products and increasing the recovery of other metals from scrap. Specifically, the EIB resources will go to the design and construction of green plants with three major positive effects: In total – specifies a joint EIB note – Danieli 65% of EIB funds (227.5 million euros) will be allocated to Italian plants of Danieli in the province of Udine, while the remaining 35% (122.5 million euros) will go to the Sisak plants in Croatia. The EU bank estimates that 250 jobs will be created during the implementation of the project.