The autopsy on the body of Davide Rebellin, the champion from Vicenza who was overwhelmed and killed on November 30 by a German lorry on regional road 11 near Montebello Vicentino, began shortly after 2 pm at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza. The autopsy, ordered by the prosecutor Claudia Brunino, was carried out by the coroner Vito Cirielli in the presence of the biased experts: for the Rebellin family, defended by the lawyer Picco, there is Dr. Alessandra Rossi. For tonight, if there are no further impediments, the clearance from the Public Prosecutor’s Office is expected to allow Rebellin’s funeral in the Cathedral of Lonigo, the city where he grew up and where his family still live: the most probable date is Thursday .