The tragedy of the champion from Vicenza on 30 November in Montebello Vicentino. Expected in the evening the clearance from the Vicenza Public Prosecutor’s Office to be able to carry out the funeral, perhaps on Thursday, in the Lonigo Cathedral
The autopsy on the body of Davide Rebellin, the champion from Vicenza who was overwhelmed and killed on November 30 by a German lorry on regional road 11 near Montebello Vicentino, began shortly after 2 pm at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza. The autopsy, ordered by the prosecutor Claudia Brunino, was carried out by the coroner Vito Cirielli in the presence of the biased experts: for the Rebellin family, defended by the lawyer Picco, there is Dr. Alessandra Rossi. For tonight, if there are no further impediments, the clearance from the Public Prosecutor’s Office is expected to allow Rebellin’s funeral in the Cathedral of Lonigo, the city where he grew up and where his family still live: the most probable date is Thursday .
History Davide Rebellin was 51 years old: a professional since August 1992, he retired just two months ago (16 October) at the end of the Veneto Classic which ended in thirtieth place. A long career: Olympic silver in Beijing 2008, then returned for a positive discussion at Cera (Rebellin was acquitted by the Court of Padua after seven years of any doping accusation); the Amstel-Freccia Wallonne hat-trick and Liège-Bastogne-Liege in 2004, and then Tirreno-Adriatico, Paris-Nice and Freccia Wallonne twice again. The truck that overwhelmed him while Rebellin was riding his gravel bike around a roundabout was driven by Wolfgang Rieke, 62, a German, who did not assist Davide. Rieke lives in Recke, a city in North Rhine-Westphalia where the Rtr forwarding company, owned by his brother and of which Wolfgang is a partner, is based.
December 19 – 2.32pm
© breaking latest news