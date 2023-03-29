Home News Stellantis, in Atessa 140 voluntary exits and 40 hires – Abruzzo
News

Stellantis, in Atessa 140 voluntary exits and 40 hires – Abruzzo

Stellantis, in Atessa 140 voluntary exits and 40 hires – Abruzzo

Unions: ‘company open to an expansion contract’

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 29 – Today Stellantis has given its formal willingness to open an expansion contract in the Atessa (Chieti) plant of the former Sevel today FCA Italy, accepting a union request made several times. The signing of the agreement with the Ministry of Labor is expected in the coming weeks, however according to what was already agreed in today’s meeting. Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, UglM and Aqcf-R make it known.

“With the expansion contract – explain the unions – a maximum of 120 workers who join their pension within 5 years will be able to leave on a voluntary basis; in parallel, 40 workers who today work as temporary workers can be hired on a stable basis. Whoever wants to leave, during the period necessary to hook up the pension, will receive an indemnity equal to that which would be due on the basis of the same pension treatment due at the time of exit; this indemnity will be paid by INPS, but largely paid by the company. In addition, Stellantis will recognize a incentive such as to guarantee, in addition to the indemnity, 90% of the reference salary for the first two years and 70% for the further three years.Furthermore, the expansion contract provides for an important training process aimed at acquiring useful professional skills to the transition, which will involve about a thousand workers.

“We express satisfaction – say the trade unions – for this company availability which will reduce the pool of workers with permanent contracts, more commonly known as staff leasing, who have been waiting for stabilization for too long”. (HANDLE).

