Stepfather and stepson die of heat in Big Bend National Park » Science News

A hike turned into tragedy: a 31-year-old and his 14-year-old stepson died in Big Bend National Park due to extreme heat with peaks of 48 degrees

Die in the heat. This is the hypothesis of the authorities regarding the double death of a 31-year-old man and his 14-year-old stepson, found lifeless inside Big Bend National Park, Texas. They had chosen this place for a family hike but temperatures that day hit 48 degrees as reported by the National Park Service. That was enough for the boy to feel ill during the trip, passing out: at that point the stepfather told the other 21-year-old boy to take his brother on the path. In the meantime, he would have hurried back to the car to look for someone who could help them. Unfortunately, however, the man never returned to the kids.

Only several hours later the authorities were alerted who, having arrived at the scene, were unable to do anything but ascertain the death of the 14-year-old. In the meantime, the search for the stepfather has been launched with park rangers and agents engaged for some time, until the dramatic discovery. The man was found dead after crashing into an embankment. It cannot be excluded even in the case of him following an illness linked to extreme heat; death would have occurred instantly. The park staff has issued a communication discouraging tourists from walking, in the hottest periods of the year, along the Marufo Vega Trail, a path that is not simple and devoid of shade as well as water sources.