Nike officially released the new sportswear technology “Aerogami” | Hypebeast

Nike continues to create higher-performance clothing for athletes. Following Dri-Fit, Pro, Sphere, Storm-Fit, Therma-Fit and other technologies, this time the brand officially released the latest research and development results “Aerogami”.

According to the official statement, Aerogami is a ventilation system that can automatically adapt to the needs of the user. Once sweating is detected, the moisture response vent of the garment will automatically switch, allowing the user to stay refreshed even during high-intensity exercise. The first product to feature Aerogami technology is the Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket, which is designed to allow for temperature regulation and ventilation while running.

Jahan Behbahany, Nike Senior Apparel Innovation Product Manager, said that Aerogami is the latest benchmark of brand innovation culture, focusing on meeting the eternal needs of runners. “We know that running jackets feel too hot, uncomfortable and distracted. , so we worked to develop innovative solutions that provide increased breathability without compromising style or protection.”

The women’s Nike Run Division Aerogami jacket is expected to be available on Nike’s official website and designated retailers in July 2023, while the men’s jacket will be launched later this fall. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

