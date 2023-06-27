Watch Paris Men’s Wear Week: Fun Fashion!Fashion should be fun | Fashion Week | Paris Menswear Week | Spring/Summer_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: WWD International Fashion News

The perfect look for a ’70s party might just be in the latest season of Loewe’s shiny wardrobe. But before you start picking, make sure you’re already a Heidi Slimane customer—these designs, like Jonathan’s presentation, are almost all slim and elongated.

Jonathan Anderson sprinkled tiny crystals on jeans, shirts, knit suits, and even embellished the round toes of Chelsea boots and the square toes of ballerinas. There are also high-waisted wide-leg trousers, warm block-colored sweaters, body-hugging argyle knits and cropped trench coats with puffy waists and fun bag tops with pin closures. Looking forward to next spring and summer, the wonderful performances of party boys from all walks of life.

In the Hermès 2024 spring and summer men’s wear show, the knitted hollow short-sleeved inner layer design adds a light texture to the clothing, showing exquisite craftsmanship; the ingenious use of double-layer belts makes the clothing more layered and styling; The layered shape is the brand’s classic collocation; the hollow bag and printed canvas bag add interest to the overall shape; the boat-shaped swing collar and Roman sandals, which are chosen by more and more men, bring a relaxed summer atmosphere . Overall, pastel pinks and icy blues add a touch of spring and summer freshness to the palette beyond neutrals.

The key word belonging to sacai is folds.

On the show, you can see a large number of short skirts that appear patchwork due to fabric folding. The neat folds of the waist give the knitted top a natural curve, and the space behind the shirt is more dynamic and fluid due to the folds. The same version of tailoring is interpreted with different feelings due to the difference in the choice of fabrics.

In addition to the classic splicing, such as denim with stripes, khaki trench coat with black suit, the print with the word sacai and large simple flowers is also the highlight of this release – in fact, most men’s wear brands during this season’s fashion week have floral elements , printing, accessories, splicing, etc., deduce this unanimously chosen theme into its own flavor.

In addition, all kinds of platform shoes will continue their popularity, and many coats and shorts with outdoor fabric texture bring endless reverie about nature.

Feng Chen Wang once described her aesthetic as “futuristic modern, authentic and multi-dimensional”. At the scene of the latest fashion show, Feng Chen Wang invited Mia Kong, an avant-garde blogger, to walk the show for the brand. The whole show presented such as see-through shirts, mesh knitting, hollowed straw hats, and fluorescent lines.

Feng Chen Wang’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection is inspired by the brand’s creative director Wang Fengchen’s childhood memories of his grandmother. She lived with her grandmother in her hometown of Fujian when she was a child, and they often took walks in the nearby mountains and rivers. These precious memories linger in her heart, like a deep imprint, which makes her always feel strong love and nostalgia.

This season, Feng Chen Wang hopes to reproduce these memories through an ancient and special plant dyeing technique. She chose plants cherished by her grandmother, such as onion skins, eucalyptus leaves and apple leaves, and worked with local Chinese artisans to dye the plants on traditional Chinese silk fabrics. The color, shape and veins of each plant are clearly and permanently retained on the fabric.

Arriving at the Sankuanz show, I found that the guests who participated in multiple releases on the same day were shaking the Feng Chen Wang fans received an hour ago to dispel the heat, which became a unique landscape in the Sankuanz show. But this is not against harmony at all – two outstanding Chinese designers meet at the top of the international stage, in the face of the scorching heat of Paris, it even feels like designers helping designers.

Sankuanz’s show presents a ritual sense of delicate metal hollow masks paired with slim long skirts, as well as small and delicate prints on jackets, denim suits and asymmetric floor-length skirts, showing the designer’s creativity and diversity. WWD

